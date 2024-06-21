Centamin (LON:CEY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $107.67

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 107.67 ($1.37) and traded as high as GBX 115.90 ($1.47). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 114.20 ($1.45), with a volume of 2,084,802 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.91) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Centamin Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The firm has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,925.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 122.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 107.73.

In other news, insider Martin Horgan sold 95,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.56), for a total value of £117,813.09 ($149,698.97). Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

