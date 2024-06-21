Centamin (LON:CEY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $107.67

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 107.67 ($1.37) and traded as high as GBX 115.90 ($1.47). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 114.20 ($1.45), with a volume of 2,084,802 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.91) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CEY
Centamin Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Martin Horgan sold 95,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.56), for a total value of £117,813.09 ($149,698.97). Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Centamin Company Profile
Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Centamin
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Dell and Super Micro Computer: Musk’s Favorite AI Hardware Stocks
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Top 3 Home Builder Stocks: Key Insights into the Housing Market
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Ready for Another Run?
Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.