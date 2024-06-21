Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,441,000. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in Centene by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,863,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,450 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Centene by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,619,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,878,000 after acquiring an additional 385,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Centene by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,023,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,918,000 after acquiring an additional 408,525 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Centene by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,288,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,253,000 after acquiring an additional 187,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.17. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.47. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $81.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

