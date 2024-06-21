China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.51

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.51 and traded as high as $9.05. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 32,145 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYD. Shah Capital Management increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,192,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,764,000 after acquiring an additional 84,265 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the first quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

