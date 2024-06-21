Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Earns Outperform Rating from Robert W. Baird

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3,500.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CMG. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,300.00 to $3,485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,285.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,440.00 to $3,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,201.19.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $3,214.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.60, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,134.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,741.09. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,768.64 and a 52-week high of $3,463.07.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are going to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 55.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,164.44, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,164.44, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.16, for a total value of $3,509,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,015 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769 over the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

