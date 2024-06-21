Chord Energy (OTCMKTS:WLLAW) Trading Down 0.2%

Chord Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:WLLAW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.11 and last traded at $32.37. Approximately 3,573 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 11,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.42.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.36.
Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.
