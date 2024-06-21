CIBC Increases Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$12.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.42.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE AAV opened at C$10.38 on Wednesday. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.74 and a twelve month high of C$11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.80.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.00 million. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 18.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.5729702 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advantage Energy news, Director Donald M. Clague purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,900.00. In other news, Director Donald M. Clague bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.58 per share, with a total value of C$52,900.00. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00. Insiders have bought a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,150 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.