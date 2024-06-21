Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $658,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.0 %

COST opened at $862.44 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $516.54 and a 1-year high of $873.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $382.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $785.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $729.10.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 price target (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $752.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

