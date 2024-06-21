Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.92

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.92 and traded as high as $51.32. Clearwater Paper shares last traded at $49.79, with a volume of 134,467 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Clearwater Paper Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,909,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,585,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 780.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 109,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 96,740 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 31.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 177,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 126,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

Further Reading

