Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.32. Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 257,940 shares changing hands.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,198.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 204.5% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 253,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 170,415 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 436,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 112,994 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 485.4% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 319,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 264,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 652,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 217,620 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.