Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.32. Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 257,940 shares changing hands.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.63%.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,198.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
