CLS (LON:CLI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $91.50

Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.50 ($1.16) and traded as low as GBX 87.80 ($1.12). CLS shares last traded at GBX 88.50 ($1.12), with a volume of 367,737 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.45) price target on shares of CLS in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 87.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 91.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £360.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.17 and a beta of 0.95.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. It also invests in a hotel and other corporate investments.

