CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 310 ($3.94) and last traded at GBX 306.37 ($3.89), with a volume of 1292531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 281 ($3.57).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 12,500.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 192 ($2.44) price objective on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

CMC Markets Trading Up 12.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of £887.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,925.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 264.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 190.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Albert Soleiman acquired 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 232 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £301.60 ($383.23). In other news, insider Albert Soleiman bought 130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £301.60 ($383.23). Also, insider David Fineberg purchased 114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £299.82 ($380.97). Insiders purchased a total of 354 shares of company stock valued at $90,392 in the last three months. Insiders own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Featured Articles

