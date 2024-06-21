CMS Energy Co. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.61 Per Share (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.60. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $59.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.05. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 97,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $365,651 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

