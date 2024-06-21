Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

CGNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

Shares of CGNT opened at $7.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $527.68 million, a P/E ratio of -43.71 and a beta of 1.74. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $8.70.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.05 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cognyte Software by 8,624.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 19,836 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Cognyte Software by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,986 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.