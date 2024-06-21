Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.19

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.19 and traded as high as $32.28. Cohu shares last traded at $32.26, with a volume of 352,055 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on COHU. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Get Cohu alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Cohu

Cohu Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.19.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cohu had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $107.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Bendush sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $77,289.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,627.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $88,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,938.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bendush sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $77,289.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,091 shares of company stock worth $298,755 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohu

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,303,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,422,000 after buying an additional 137,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,064,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,438,000 after buying an additional 60,964 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,977,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,367,000 after buying an additional 100,388 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,782,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,478,000 after buying an additional 215,153 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 22.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 974,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,565,000 after buying an additional 181,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.