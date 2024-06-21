Collective Family Office LLC Has $213,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 47.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000.

VCR stock opened at $309.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.52 and a fifty-two week high of $319.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $304.83 and a 200-day moving average of $304.74.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

