Collective Family Office LLC Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,697,000 after purchasing an additional 73,774 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $466.38 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $479.50. The stock has a market cap of $111.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $463.37 and a 200-day moving average of $449.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

