Collective Family Office LLC Has $355,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $580.65 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $397.76 and a 52-week high of $593.10. The stock has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $530.36 and a 200-day moving average of $511.50.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.