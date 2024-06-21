Collective Mining (CVE:CNL) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Collective Mining (CVE:CNL – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Collective Mining Stock Up 1.6 %
CNL opened at C$6.25 on Wednesday. Collective Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.90 and a 52-week high of C$7.05.
