Collective Mining (CVE:CNL) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Collective Mining (CVE:CNL – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Collective Mining Stock Up 1.6 %

CNL opened at C$6.25 on Wednesday. Collective Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.90 and a 52-week high of C$7.05.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Collective Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.