Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) Given a C$8.25 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

Collective Mining (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report) has been given a C$8.25 price target by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 136.39% from the company’s previous close.

CNL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Collective Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ventum Financial increased their price target on shares of Collective Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.70 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Collective Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNL

Collective Mining Stock Down 1.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

CNL stock opened at C$3.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.13. The stock has a market cap of C$237.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.67. Collective Mining has a 1-year low of C$3.44 and a 1-year high of C$6.53.

In other Collective Mining news, Director Paul Murphy sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.36, for a total value of C$156,960.00. 33.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Collective Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Collective Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.