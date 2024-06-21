Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Senior Officer Rebecca Finley Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer Rebecca Finley sold 5,000 shares of Colliers International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.49, for a total value of C$742,465.00.

Rebecca Finley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

On Monday, June 17th, Rebecca Finley sold 5,000 shares of Colliers International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.85, for a total transaction of C$754,255.00.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Colliers International Group Inc has a twelve month low of C$1.89 and a twelve month high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group Increases Dividend

Colliers International Group ( TSE:CIG Get Free Report ) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.34 billion.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.207 dividend. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

About Colliers International Group

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.