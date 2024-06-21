Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 50,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 12,918 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,067,436 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $136,010,000 after purchasing an additional 207,694 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Comcast by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 42,567 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 2.6 %

CMCSA stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.55. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.