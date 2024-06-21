Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $52.67 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.81. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.22.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commercial Metals news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 35,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $2,066,547.52. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,024.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

