Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report) were up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

Community Heritage Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $52.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43.

Get Community Heritage Financial alerts:

Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter.

Community Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

Community Heritage Financial Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Community Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

(Get Free Report)

Community Heritage Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Middletown Valley Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Frederick and Washington counties in Maryland and Franklin County, Pennsylvania. Its primary deposit products include demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as lending products comprise real estate mortgages, commercial business loans, and instalment loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.