Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report) were up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.
The company has a market cap of $52.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43.
Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter.
Community Heritage Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Middletown Valley Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Frederick and Washington counties in Maryland and Franklin County, Pennsylvania. Its primary deposit products include demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as lending products comprise real estate mortgages, commercial business loans, and instalment loans.
