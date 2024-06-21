Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.90 to $2.90 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SID opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.03.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

