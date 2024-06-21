Comparing Sow Good (SOWG) & Its Competitors

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Sow Good to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Sow Good and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sow Good
|$16.07 million
|-$3.06 million
|-60.68
|Sow Good Competitors
|$7.29 billion
|$662.56 million
|1.62
Sow Good’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Profitability
This table compares Sow Good and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sow Good
|-4.21%
|-19.26%
|-6.42%
|Sow Good Competitors
|-30.58%
|-48.85%
|-12.27%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sow Good and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sow Good
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|Sow Good Competitors
|323
|1313
|1518
|31
|2.39
Sow Good currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.29%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 22.17%. Given Sow Good’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sow Good has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Volatility & Risk
Sow Good has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good’s rivals have a beta of 0.96, suggesting that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Sow Good beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
Sow Good Company Profile
Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.
