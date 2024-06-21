Comparing TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG) and Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC)

TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) and Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TruGolf and Solo Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get TruGolf alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TruGolf 0 0 0 0 N/A Solo Brands 1 6 1 0 2.00

Solo Brands has a consensus price target of $3.54, indicating a potential upside of 67.06%. Given Solo Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Solo Brands is more favorable than TruGolf.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TruGolf has a beta of -0.74, meaning that its stock price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solo Brands has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

3.2% of TruGolf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Solo Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of TruGolf shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Solo Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TruGolf and Solo Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TruGolf N/A N/A -18.40% Solo Brands -23.52% 6.99% 4.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TruGolf and Solo Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TruGolf N/A N/A -$400,000.00 N/A N/A Solo Brands $494.78 million 0.39 -$111.35 million ($2.01) -1.05

TruGolf has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Solo Brands.

Summary

Solo Brands beats TruGolf on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TruGolf

(Get Free Report)

TruGolf Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

About Solo Brands

(Get Free Report)

Solo Brands, Inc. operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories. It also offers swim trunks, casual shorts, sport products, polos, shirts, and lounge products under the Chubbies brand name; consumables, such as color packs, starters, natural charcoal, fuel, pellets, and firewood products; and accessories comprising shelters, shields, roasting sticks, tools, paddles, and pumps under the Solo Stove, Oru, and ISLE brands. Solo Brands, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for TruGolf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TruGolf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.