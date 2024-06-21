Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM) Trading 19.1% Higher

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 19.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.24 and last traded at $19.05. Approximately 206,464 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 436% from the average daily volume of 38,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Contineum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Contineum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Contineum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Get Contineum Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CTNM

Contineum Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87.

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($3.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Contineum Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Contineum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contineum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.