Contrasting Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)

Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Highest Performances and Patria Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highest Performances N/A N/A N/A Patria Investments 36.70% 35.95% 18.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Patria Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.6% of Highest Performances shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.1% of Patria Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highest Performances 0 0 0 0 N/A Patria Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Highest Performances and Patria Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Patria Investments has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.46%. Given Patria Investments’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than Highest Performances.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Highest Performances and Patria Investments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highest Performances $81.59 million 22.53 -$6.01 million N/A N/A Patria Investments $327.60 million 2.19 $118.40 million $0.78 15.63

Patria Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Highest Performances.

Volatility and Risk

Highest Performances has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patria Investments has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Patria Investments beats Highest Performances on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highest Performances



Highest Performances Holdings Inc. engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services. The company was formerly known as Puyi Inc. and changed its name to Highest Performances Holdings Inc. in March 2024. Highest Performances Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Patria Investments



Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

