Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,160 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRBG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 90.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,382,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,306,000 after purchasing an additional 656,440 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 63,903 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Corebridge Financial by 38.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 928,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,330,000 after purchasing an additional 255,358 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 187,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRBG. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Shares of CRBG stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average of $25.89.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 23.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

