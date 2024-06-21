Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.70

Corning Natural Gas Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:CNIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.70 and traded as low as $24.66. Corning Natural Gas shares last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.

Corning Natural Gas Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.70.

About Corning Natural Gas

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes natural gas and electricity. The company offers natural gas to approximately 15,000 customers through approximately 434 miles of distribution main and 86 regulating stations; and electricity to approximately 4,900 customers through approximately 160 miles of electric distribution wire and poles, and 20 miles of gas distribution pipe.

