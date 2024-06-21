Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $15.95 Per Share

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $15.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $15.75. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $15.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.52 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $752.96.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $862.44 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $516.54 and a fifty-two week high of $873.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $785.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $729.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $382.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,628,694,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 61,693.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105,124 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,049,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,099 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $510,353,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3,647.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 567,641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $374,688,000 after purchasing an additional 552,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,360,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,640,940,000 after purchasing an additional 485,051 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

