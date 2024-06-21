Creatd (NASDAQ:VOCL) Trading 6.5% Higher

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:VOCL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. 396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,558,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Creatd Stock Up 6.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $459.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 4.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21.

Creatd Company Profile

Creatd, Inc, a technology company, provides economic opportunities for creators in the United States. It operates in four segments: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios. The company's flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content.

