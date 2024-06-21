Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Bought by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 413.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,615 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,127 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Credicorp worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breakout Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth about $15,289,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 1,723.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 303,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,832,000 after acquiring an additional 287,052 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 19,666 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 34,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $159.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.17. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.42 and a twelve month high of $180.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $9.4084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.72%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.73.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

