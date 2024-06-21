Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.30

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.30 and traded as high as C$10.49. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at C$10.43, with a volume of 3,904,895 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Desjardins increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.80.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CPG

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Crescent Point Energy Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of C$6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 93.88%.

Insider Transactions at Crescent Point Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total transaction of C$408,099.51. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.