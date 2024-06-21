Critical Analysis: Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) & Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX)

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) and Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluejay Diagnostics has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boston Scientific and Bluejay Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific $14.24 billion 7.93 $1.59 billion $1.19 64.69 Bluejay Diagnostics $250,000.00 36.58 -$9.95 million ($9.01) -0.38

Analyst Recommendations

Boston Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Bluejay Diagnostics. Bluejay Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Boston Scientific and Bluejay Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific 0 2 19 1 2.95 Bluejay Diagnostics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Boston Scientific currently has a consensus target price of $76.70, suggesting a potential downside of 0.37%. Given Boston Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Boston Scientific is more favorable than Bluejay Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Scientific and Bluejay Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific 12.06% 16.39% 9.08% Bluejay Diagnostics N/A -218.30% -146.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.1% of Boston Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Boston Scientific shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boston Scientific beats Bluejay Diagnostics on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system. It also provides technologies for diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease and aortic valve conditions; WATCHMAN FLX, a Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device; and implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities, such as cardioverter and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators, MRI S-ICD systems, cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers, quadripolar LV leads, ICD leads, pacing leads, remote patient management systems, insertable cardiac monitor systems, and remote cardiac monitoring systems. In addition, the company offers diagnosis and treatment of rate and rhythm disorders of the heart; peripheral arterial and venous diseases; and products to diagnose, treat and ease forms of cancer. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components. The company also offers ALLEREYE diagnostic test, a point-of-care device for the diagnosis of allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it develops IL-6 for the monitoring of disease progression in critical care; as well as hsTNT/I and NT-proBNP for the monitoring of patients acuity with chest pain. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

