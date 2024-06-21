Critical Contrast: Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) vs. TeraGo (OTC:TRAGF)

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) and TeraGo (OTC:TRAGF – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Charge Enterprises and TeraGo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Charge Enterprises alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charge Enterprises -5.76% -136.79% -20.11% TeraGo N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Charge Enterprises and TeraGo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charge Enterprises $641.37 million 0.36 -$30.35 million ($0.20) -5.44 TeraGo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

TeraGo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Charge Enterprises.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Charge Enterprises and TeraGo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charge Enterprises 0 1 1 0 2.50 TeraGo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Charge Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 313.98%. Given Charge Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Charge Enterprises is more favorable than TeraGo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.2% of Charge Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Charge Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Charge Enterprises beats TeraGo on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charge Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Charge Enterprises Inc. operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Telecommunications. The Infrastructure segment offers broadband and wireless, electrical contracting, electric vehicle charging, and fleet services. The Telecommunications segment provides internet-protocol-based and time-division multiplexing access for transport of long-distance voice and data minutes; domestic switching and related peripheral equipment services, and carrier-grade routers and switches for internet and circuit-based services, as well as connection of voice calls and data services. The company was formerly known as TransWorld Holdings Inc and changed its name to Charge Enterprises, Inc. in January 2021. Charge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in New York, New York. On March 7, 2024, Charge Enterprises, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About TeraGo

(Get Free Report)

TeraGo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services. The company also offers data connectivity services that allow businesses to connect their various sites within a city or across the company's geographic footprint through a private virtual local area network; and a range of diverse Ethernet-based services over a wireless connection to customer locations. It provides its services through direct and indirect sales channels. TeraGo Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Thornhill, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Charge Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charge Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.