Critical Survey: Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) vs. Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT)

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) and Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Doximity and Recruiter.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 1 11 3 0 2.13 Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Doximity currently has a consensus target price of $28.73, suggesting a potential upside of 5.85%. Given Doximity’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Doximity is more favorable than Recruiter.com Group.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Doximity has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruiter.com Group has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Doximity and Recruiter.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity 31.04% 17.44% 14.85% Recruiter.com Group -108.67% -268.01% -47.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Doximity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.4% of Doximity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Doximity and Recruiter.com Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity $475.42 million 10.59 $147.58 million $0.72 37.69 Recruiter.com Group $3.19 million 1.58 -$6.66 million N/A N/A

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than Recruiter.com Group.

Summary

Doximity beats Recruiter.com Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent. In addition, it offers sponsorship of digital newsletters, online content promotion, social media distribution, banner advertising, and other branded electronic communications services for businesses; and resume distribution services, which involve promoting these job seekers' profiles and resumes to assist with their procuring employment, and upskilling and training for individuals to assist with career development and advancement. The company is based in Bristol, Connecticut.

