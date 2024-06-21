Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $424,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWC. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 126,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

EWC stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $38.76.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

