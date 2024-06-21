Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $529,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.28 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.