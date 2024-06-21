Curbstone Financial Management Corp Makes New $441,000 Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $115.40 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $124.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.63 and a 200-day moving average of $113.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.56%.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

