Curbstone Financial Management Corp Purchases Shares of 3,480 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,199 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,300,000 after buying an additional 1,901,429 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 110.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,057,000 after buying an additional 1,881,264 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $138,759,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,997,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,554,000 after buying an additional 1,469,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $140.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $144.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Argus upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

