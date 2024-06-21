Curbstone Financial Management Corp Trims Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.2% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,992,890,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330,815 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $682,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after purchasing an additional 659,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $345,781,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY stock opened at $886.33 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $434.34 and a 52 week high of $905.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $795.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $725.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $803.50.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 762,804 shares of company stock worth $648,109,138. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

