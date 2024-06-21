Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Given New $12.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

CWK opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.50 and a beta of 1.34. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $11.83.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $188,078,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.3% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 181,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 98,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

