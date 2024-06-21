Cwm LLC Grows Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,352 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,867 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $1,259,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 429,536 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after buying an additional 107,709 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 181,757 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 8,644 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total transaction of $106,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,164.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total transaction of $106,256.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,164.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $128,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,397.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,969 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.2 %

EA stock opened at $137.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.81.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.