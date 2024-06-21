Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Trading Up 0.1%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.27. 2,182,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 295% from the average session volume of 551,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Cybin Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11.

Cybin Company Profile

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

