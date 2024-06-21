Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) & Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Critical Survey

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) and Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dassault Systèmes and Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dassault Systèmes $6.44 billion 7.78 $1.14 billion $0.89 42.07 Kingsoft Cloud $992.61 million 0.67 -$306.53 million ($1.13) -2.33

Dassault Systèmes has higher revenue and earnings than Kingsoft Cloud. Kingsoft Cloud is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dassault Systèmes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dassault Systèmes 17.96% 18.30% 9.83% Kingsoft Cloud -27.62% -25.61% -12.55%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Dassault Systèmes and Kingsoft Cloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Dassault Systèmes has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingsoft Cloud has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Dassault Systèmes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dassault Systèmes and Kingsoft Cloud, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dassault Systèmes 0 1 1 0 2.50 Kingsoft Cloud 0 2 4 0 2.67

Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus target price of $4.55, suggesting a potential upside of 73.00%. Given Kingsoft Cloud’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kingsoft Cloud is more favorable than Dassault Systèmes.

Summary

Dassault Systèmes beats Kingsoft Cloud on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dassault Systèmes

(Get Free Report)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences. The company provides SIMULIA that delivers realistic simulation applications; DELMIA, which enables global industrial operations; 3DVIA that provides 3D space planning solutions; and ENOVIA that enables to plan and track the definition of success for customer. In addition, it offers Centric PLM, a product lifecycle management software solution; 3DEXCITE, a real-time 3D visualization software; NETVIBES, which enables organizations to gather, align, and enrich big data; 3DEXPERIENCE platform that provides organizations a holistic and real-time view of their business activities and ecosystem, as well as connecting people, ideas, data, and solutions together in a single environment; and MEDIDATA, a clinical research study software that provides evidences and insights to pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostic companies, as well as academic researchers. The company distributes its products through direct and indirect sales channels. It primarily serves companies in the transportation and mobility; industrial equipment; aerospace and defense; high-tech; life sciences and healthcare; infrastructure, energy, and materials; home and lifestyle; architecture, engineering, and construction; cities, and public services; consumer packaged goods and retail; marine and offshore; and business services. Dassault Systèmes SE was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

About Kingsoft Cloud

(Get Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions. It offers research and development services, as well as enterprise digital solutions and related services. The company also provides public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including video, e-commerce, intelligent mobility, artificial intelligence, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial services, public service, and healthcare businesses. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.