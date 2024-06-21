Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) Shares Up 1.3%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 14,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Stock Up 1.3 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Company Profile
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.
