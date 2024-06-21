DecisionPoint Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI) Trading Down 0.3%

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.16. Approximately 45,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 56,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

DecisionPoint Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $78.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.60 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84.

DecisionPoint Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $25.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.85 million. DecisionPoint Systems had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 4.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

DecisionPoint Systems Company Profile

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, consults, and implements mobility-first enterprise solutions and retail solutions centered on point-of-sale systems and services. It provides managed and professional services that enable its customers to implement and manage complex projects; and designs, deploys, and supports mobile computing systems that enable customers to access employers' data networks.

