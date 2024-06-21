Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) Shares Up 0.2%

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.73 and last traded at $21.65. 12,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 12,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 million, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60.

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (CRUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index that gives global exposure to the airline, hotel and cruise industries. CRUZ was launched on Jun 2, 2021 and is managed by Defiance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Hotel Airline and Cruise ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Hotel Airline and Cruise ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.