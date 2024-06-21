Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.36. 14,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 32,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59.

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (HDRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index that targets globally-listed firms in the hydrogen and fuel cell segment. HDRO was launched on Mar 9, 2021 and is managed by Defiance.

