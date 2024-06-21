Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.36. 14,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 32,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.
Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59.
Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF Company Profile
The Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (HDRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index that targets globally-listed firms in the hydrogen and fuel cell segment. HDRO was launched on Mar 9, 2021 and is managed by Defiance.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Dell and Super Micro Computer: Musk’s Favorite AI Hardware Stocks
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Top 3 Home Builder Stocks: Key Insights into the Housing Market
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Ready for Another Run?
Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.